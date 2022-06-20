Sudbury conference focuses on road safety, reducing fatalities
The Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals is holding a three-day conference in Sudbury.
There are close to 200 delegates in person and virtually, as well as a number of guest speakers and information displays aimed at keeping people safe on our roads.
The association holds the conference annually in different cities across the country.
"The theme of the conference this year is the (United Nation) Decade of Action on Road Safety, which has a goal of reducing road fatalities around the world by 50 per cent by 2030," said Mark Wilson, a member of the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals.
Wilson said topics covered at the conference centre around the safe systems approach
"So it's about designing roads that are safer," he said.
"A quick example is a roundabout. A roundabout is a road design that has saved millions of lives around the world. It slows people down it prevents head-on crashes and high impact crashes."
Organizers said another important aspect of the conference is speed management. They said when you control speed, you save lives.
