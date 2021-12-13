Sudbury considering speed enforcement cameras

The City of Greater Sudbury is considering the implementation of automated speed enforcement cameras.

Potential locations have not been determined but the city said the program has proven to be very successful in other cities that were part of a pilot project.

If the city council approves it, automated cameras could be installed at various locations throughout Sudbury sometime in 2023.

"If the vehicle is going above the posted speed limit, it will take a picture of that vehicle and record the speed that it is travelling at," said Joe Rocca, the acting director of infrastructure & capital with the City of Greater Sudbury.

"This means you don’t need to have an officer on-site to record and monitor speed in that area. That is one of the greatest benefits of this program. We can move this equipment around."

Rocca said there have been pilot projects in other cities that greatly improved safety.

"The City of Ottawa reported an increase of 200 per cent with compliance with the speed limits - which is phenomenal - and the City of Toronto showed extreme success in 40 and 30 km/hour speed zones with the use of automated speed enforcement," he said.

City Councillor Deb McIntosh believes speed enforcement cameras are needed throughout the city and said it’s more about safety than any revenues they could generate by issuing tickets.

"My number one email that comes into my inbox or phone calls are regarding speeding on our city streets and the concerns are great with regards to safety," McIntosh said.

"Pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and this photo radar will just give us another tool in our toolbox to combat speeding."

Council has already approved red-light cameras to catch drivers running stoplights. Those are expected to be installed by the end of next year.