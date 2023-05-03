Sudbury considers writing off $519K in unpaid parking tickets, other fines

City council in Greater Sudbury is being asked to write off $519,522.50 in unpaid parking tickets and Provincial Offences Act (POA) fines.

Since 2008, the province has directed municipalities to come up with guidelines for when these sorts of debts are no longer collectible and can be written off.

While being written off, the guidelines say that doesn’t mean fines disappear.

“POA accounts receivable may be written off for accounting purposes only and do not absolve a convicted offender from the requirement to pay a fine, as debts to the Crown are owed in perpetuity and are never forgiven,” the guideline says.

“Collection activities of written-off accounts can be resumed when conditions change, as fines imposed by POA courts are debts owed to the Crown and therefore are not subject to the Limitations Act.”

In Sudbury, the current writeoff includes fines dating back to 2017-2018, as well as “additional defaulted fine amounts dating back to 2000 that may not have been captured in previous writeoffs.”

While parking tickets are self-explanatory, POA fines are more complex and involve a range of offences, according to a city staff report.

“Provincial offences fines include but are not limited to driving offences, trespassing, liquor licence and bylaws such as noise and animal control, along with other contraventions including hunting and fishing infractions,” the report said.

“Unpaid debts can be reinstated and enforced at any time in the future if an opportunity arises.”

