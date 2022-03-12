Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine

Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada.

On Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."

They were at the city's Four Corners with heartfelt messages on signs and received strong support from drivers passing by.

The Poryckyj family attended to show support for family members living in Ukraine.

"This morning, we texted them and the medicine and stuff is running out. They are running out of different military supplies, so getting nervous," said rally participant Leah Poryckyj.

Her nine-year-old daughter, Sienna, also took part in the rally.

"Bombs and everything, having to stay there and stuff, it’s very scary because sometimes you can’t sleep like that. And we are lucky to have a safe place where we live," said Sienna.

Another family member called the situation in Ukraine heartbreaking.

"It’s frustrating, it’s sad, but it makes us proud as Ukrainians. But we really hope for this to all end and we really hope that we didn’t have to be here today to rally around something like this," said rally participant Andrea Poryckyj.

The family rallied community support last week gathering over $23,000 in medical supplies that have already been shipped to Ukraine.

Elected officials confirmed people in Sudbury desperately want to help.

"There has been an outpouring of support for funds, food, jobs and places to stay. So we recognize we need to coordinate all those efforts and we will be meeting next week," said Sudbury Liberal MP Viviane Lapointe.

Jamie West, the MPP for Sudbury, said there is an outpouring of support for Ukraine in the Nickel City.

"This is an attack on a country, that is absolutely an act of war and people are worried about their friends and family and are coming together to show the support as well as to raise money," said West.

Many taking part in the rally told CTV News this kind of solidarity with Ukraine makes them feel less alone as they watch and monitor the heartbreaking suffering, destruction and fighting. They said it seems to be getting worse every day.