Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domain

A Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who has the rights to the ward incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."

Chris Duncanson-Hales has the rights to BillLeduc.ca, purchased for $3 in May. It used to be owned by Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is running for re-election. Users are now redirected to a website for Duncanson-Hales.

"There was never any sort of effort to be sneaky about it," said Duncanson-Hales

"Yes, you know, we did it and I have not backed away from that. It wasn't nefarious. It wasn't underhanded. It was just using the tools that are available to a campaign."

Leduc admitted he let his domain name expire, something he wasn't aware he had to renew. Still, he said it's not right for Duncanson Hales to, as he puts it "highjack his name."

"Morally I think it's incorrect," Leduc said.

"I think it shows a lack of integrity, shows a lack of transparency, shows a lack of honesty on my opponent's part. Very upsetting and I am working on correcting the situation through the proper channels."

Duncanson-Hales said he was simply using the site to enhance his online election presence, adding that the BillLeduc.ca domain name has been dormant for four years.

Considering 75 per cent of votes in Ward 11 were cast online in the last election, he said having an internet presence is important.

"If you are not maintaining your online presence, then you are not really living up to what, you know, professional representatives should be doing in the 21st Century," he said. "You are not using the tools of communication."

But Leduc said his opponent had many options to enhance to his online presence.

"If Mr. Hale wanted to have a strong presence on the internet then I would suggest that Mr. Hale use his own name and not use my name to carry himself under my name," he said.

The two men confirmed they have not spoken to each other about the domain name dustup. Leduc said he has no interest in a discussion, while Duncanson-Hales said he is open to one.