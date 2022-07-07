Sudbury councillors react to $215M arena price tag as developer pitches cheaper option

Some Greater Sudbury councillors are reacting to news that the arena part of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) would cost $215 million, with $115 million borrowed over 30 years.

Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh said it is best to shelve the entire project for now.

“I really think we need to stop talking about it," McIntosh said.

"Set the money aside and go back and listen to our residents. Go talk to people and listen to what they have to say -- what their thoughts are on it and then let the next term of council make the decision.”

Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland, a vocal opponent of the KED, said just because the city has spent more than $3.7 million on the project already doesn’t mean it should continue.

“I just hope that this final wow sticker shock is going to be that reality check that closes this divisive and frustrating chapter of our city’s history," McCausland said, repeating his support for renovating the 70-year-old current arena.

Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan, a vocal supporter of the KED, said the hotel and casino could still be built at the Kingsway location.

“The hotel and casino could still form the critical mass and there’s still 120 acres of potential business development out there," Kirwan said.

"I can’t support the $215 million but I would expect the staff would be able to go back to the successful RFP proponent ask them to redesign and come up with a more acceptable price."

"I still feel if we’re going to build a new arena the Kingsway is the best location to get us the greatest economic impact and create the most jobs.”

Developer Dario Zulich said in a statement that the $215 million price is far too high. But he said there are ways to get the cost down to acceptable levels.

"Now that the preferred design-build team has been selected, I am looking forward to the next stage in the process," Zulich said.

"With input from all stakeholders including the city, the operator and the Sudbury Wolves/FIVE, the team can refine the design and develop an acceptable project budget for city council. This next stage is where the true value of this process lies, and value engineering is achieved."

The report will be presented at the July 12 city council meeting.