Sudbury couple wins hospital's 50/50 draw for a second time; winnings near $1M

After winning more than $500,000 in the September draw, a Sudbury couple has won the Health Sciences North 50/50 draw again, this time taking home $476,808.

Julie and Jay Jessop won their second prize in HSN's November draw.

“I mean, what is there to say, really?" Jay Jessop said in a news release Thursday. "We’re just very, very overwhelmed. It’s incredibly surreal.”

“We’re not even sure what to say to each other now after yesterday, let alone talk to friends and family. We just can’t believe our luck,” he added.

“Of course, I was a mess all day yesterday," Julie said. "We were so blessed to win the first time and this is just so over the top.”

“Our minds immediately went to giving back. We know how important it is to help children, especially during the Holiday season. We’re so thankful to be able to take care of our family, but now we can also make a difference in our community and we’re excited at that prospect.”

Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of foundations and volunteer groups at HSN, said Jay was in disbelief when he called.

“We always knew that a repeat winner was possible, but we’re so excited to be handing our November jackpot to what must be two of the luckiest people on Earth,” Keating said.

“Last December’s draw was record-setting for us at the time and we’re excited to bring more prizes and cash to be won to send 2021 off with a bang. We can’t wait to see the jackpot grow and bring good fortune to another lucky winner this month," he added.

HSN 50/50 draws are completed using an Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario certified, third-party random number generator. The winner is chosen by a computerized system that is approved by the governing body that oversees the issuance of lottery licenses in Ontario.

December’s HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one winner.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the December draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.