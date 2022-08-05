Sudbury courthouse cleared after bomb threat, police say

UPDATE:

In a tweet, Greater Sudbury Police Services stated the courthouse has been cleared,

. UPDATE - the courthouse has been cleared. Personnel will be returning to court. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Personnel will be returning to court.

Police will be contining their investigation into the incident.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Sudbury Courthouse on Elm Street on Friday because of a bomb threat.

In a tweet, police said they are evacuating the building as they try to determine whether it is a valid threat.

A bomb threat was received via phone," Greater Sudbury Police said in a tweet.

"Officers are in the process of evacuating the building in order to determine the validity of the threat. Update to follow."

This story will be updated when more information comes available.