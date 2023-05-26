Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
Deputy fire chief Nathan Melin told CTV news that the call came in just before 4 p.m.
Both career and volunteer crews attended and the fire is now under control, Melin said.
While it’s too early to talk about cause, he said the damage to the structure is extensive.
He said two individuals were home at the time of the fire.
This story will be updated when more information comes available.
