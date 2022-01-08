Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2

After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.

In the next couple of months, four interview videos will be rolled out bi-weekly on the organization's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/srcrimestoppers

They feature community partners from the regional coroner’s office, Laurentian University forensic science department, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, Greater Sudbury Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police.

“The (first) presentation video is a very good source of information," said Lana Tremblay, of Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers.

"I think this series of videos that we’re going to be releasing is much more compelling in terms of the kinds of information that’s being shared and the fact that it's coming from subject matter experts in our community who are working on the frontlines."

The first video was posted Friday. It features Dr. James Watterson, a forensic science professor and director of Laurentian's Forensic Science Institute for Research and Professional Development. Watterson talks about the toxicity of the illicit drugs in the community.

“The extreme toxicity of these drugs is shocking and appalling," said Tremblay.

"When you listen to Dr. Watterson talk, he’s really talking about the intersection of opioids and with all of the illicit drugs that are in our community and how that elevates the toxicity and mitigates the ability of healthcare providers or first responders to save lives using Naloxone.”

She said representatives from Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers would be happy to deliver a live, remote presentation tailored to groups upon request. Tremblay said she hopes this is a resource that will be used by schools and youth groups for years to come. Should funding allow them, she would like to make the materials bilingual in the future.