Sudbury curler wins first Scotties, undefeated in tournament

A 37-year-old Sudbury, Ont., woman is celebrating winning her first Scotties curling tournament after her team dominated the competition with an undefeated record.

Tracy Fleury has been curling since she was five years old and is the vice-skip for Team Homan.

She joined the team during the 2022-2023 season as the No. 1 Canadian-ranked skip during the previous season.

Since Fleury joined, Team Homan has won nine titles, including the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts held in Calgary, Alta. Feb. 16-25.

Winning all eight round-robin games and three playoff matches, they clinched the gold medal in the final match Sunday night winning 5-4 over Team Jones from Winnipeg, Man.

Team Homan is the third rink to "run the table in the playoff era of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts," TSN said.

Fleury shot a Scotties-best with 89 per cent, TSN reports, and was named to the First All-Star team along with teammates Homan and Miskew.

The team is headed next to the Women's World Curling Championships in Sydney, N.S. in March with a 16-game winning streak.

In April, they will play in the Grand Slam of Curling, Players Championship in Toronto.