Sudbury dancer wins national competition

An elite dancer from Sudbury won a handful of awards at her final dance competition.

Zoe Cacciotti, 18, has been dancing since the age of two and said it has always been a passion of hers.

Recently she won the Miss View Dance 2022 title in the senior age division at a national competition in Whistler, BC.

Although it was a busy week, she said it was an experience she’ll never forget, especially since it was her final competition.

“It was busy -- every morning we had audition classes, and then we had photo shoots, video shoots, an interview with the judges and we also had our solos in the normal competition part. It was really fun,” said Cacciotti.

In addition to winning the top award, she came home with six others honours, as well, including some money to help fund a possible future in dance.

“They give the top scoring senior dancer a cheque with hopes of continuing a career in dance or school,” said Cacciotti.

Before the competition, she was rehearsing at her mother’s dance studio, Happiness is Dancing, for roughly five hours a day.

Since it was her daughter's last dance competition, her mother, Lori, decided to make a family vacation out of the trip to Whistler.

“We had a great time, so winning was like the cherry on top for her,” said Lori Cacciotti.

“To see all of her hard work throughout the years, and she continues to push herself and she just shines on stage which was nice to see her recognized. Especially with her tap solo ... sometimes tap gets overshadowed.”

Zoe said she had a bittersweet feeling after winning the title.

“I always wanted to win a title, and finally in my last year that happened,” said Cacciotti.

“But it was definitely bittersweet at the year-end recitals, knowing that this is my last one.”

Cacciotti has signed with a talent agency and is hoping to get into the professional dance industry. She’s also hoping to appear in movies and TV shows.