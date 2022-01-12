Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 cases

Due to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.

Tracy Saarikoski, Discovery Early Learning & Care executive director, said Wednesday that the disease hit infants and pre-schooler first.

“So that’s a large number of children and staff who have the possibility of being exposed," Saarikoski said.

"They may not show symptoms today, but in one scenario, (a staff member) was fine and reported to work (and) passed her screening answered the questions. And within hours she had symptoms so was asked to, you know, isolate and go home."

She said some families were fortunate enough to receive a PCR test to confirm cases. Under current guidelines, everyone who exhibits symptoms is told to assume they have the virus and isolate for five days.

“We’re making those assumptions, so today’s very difficult early-morning decision was that we need to consider the safety and well-being of all the families at Discovery and the staff," Saarikoski said.

"By today (Wednesday) plus the weekend, time off would give us the five full days of possible isolation and we’re hoping we can reopen our doors to our children and families and our teams on Jan. 17.”

A total of 49 families have been affected by the closure.