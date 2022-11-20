Sudbury demonstrators show solidarity with Iran protestors
Members of the Greater Sudbury community joined more than 150 cities across the globe on Saturday in rallies commemorating the 2019 Iran massacre.
Individuals gathered in solidarity to remember the hundreds of victims killed three years ago at a protest in Iran.
The anniversary comes as for two months protests have been taking place all over the world to remember 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested by the morality police in Iran.She was accused of not wearing her hijab properly.
Attendees in Sudbury said they feel it’s necessary to raise awareness on this tragedy.
“We want to do something to kind of remember what they did and why they are killed and it is kind of in continuous of what is happening right now in Iran,” said organizer Kamran Eshghi.
“Almost 50 children killed and more than 200 people killed by the Iranian government. We want to show that we are supporting Iranian people. We want the government officials everywhere, provincial, federal, not just in Canada but everywhere to hear our voice.”
The group told CTV News they will be back on Paris Street next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and invite the public to join them.
