Sudbury disabilities conference calls for inclusivity for all

The 13th annual Persons with Disabilities Breakfast and Conference was held in Sudbury on Thursday.

The event is in honour of International Day of Persons With Disabilities, which is celebrated on Dec. 3.

Dozens of people gathered at the Holiday Inn to listen to speakers share their stories and enjoy a hearty breakfast.

The event was organized by Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin, which offers services, programs and support for those living with disabilities.

“It’s about being included, being free, being part of the community and not being viewed differently,” said Ritchy Dube, executive director of Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin.

Pure Country 91.7 program director and on-air host Bryan Cooper was the keynote speaker. He shared his ongoing struggle with anxiety and depersonalization disorder, a condition that makes you feel as though your surroundings aren’t real.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m not fully present,” Cooper said.

“That’s the best way I can describe it. I’m able to function, I’m able to cope, but that is exactly what I’ve been dealing with for 10 years.”

He said that being open with those around him has helped him tremendously, and encouraged those in need to seek help.

“You’re not alone, as cliché as that sounds,” he added. “That’s what I’ve come to realize through all this.”

Another speaker was Amy Adair who lives with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. She works full-time at a long-term care home and volunteers with the Easter Seals in her spare time.

“I love what I do. My day is full of smiles,” Adair said.

While finding a job was difficult, she encouraged everyone to keep trying.

“Keep trying, keep fighting,” she said.

“There are companies, there are people willing to hire with disabilities.”

She said you have to find the right people to work with -- and work for.

“You have the right to live the life you want and work wherever you want with whatever education you have,” Adair added.