Sudbury doulas applaud changes to birthing support at Sudbury hospital

For more than two years, pregnant women at Sudbury’s Health Sciences North were limited to just one designated care partner or visitor.

While necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the limit meant support companions like doulas were not allowed in. Doulas are people who provide emotional and physical support during and after pregnancy.

As pandemic restrictions ease, doulas are again allowed to be present during labour.

Lexi Dewar, of Dewla Birth Coaching, said preventing doulas "removed a bit of safety in the birth space for some people."

Dewar took her practice virtual to offer some support to her clients.

“I ended up being sort of that voice on the phone in the corner in the birthing space that was encouraging and sometimes that was enough,” she said.

Jacqueline Ahmed, one of her clients and fellow doula, said she saw the importance of having extra support during her pregnancy, birth and post-partum even during the pandemic.

When she had her son in the fall Dewar, was not allowed to attend. It ended up being an unplanned caesarian. Ahmed said it would have been a much different experience if Dewar were allowed to be there.

“I did have a period where I did feel very panicked because my husband was with the baby as was my midwife and the surgeon was still operating on me," she said.

"Just being able to have my doula there with me would really … have helped to calm me and helped me physically as I navigated those first few hours post-partum.”

Dewar said there is evidence that support from a doula leads to fewer caesarian births.

“You do see a reduction in the interventions that are needed at a birth," she said.

"One of the biggest changes is overall satisfaction of the birth experience with the birthing person and their care partner. So coming away with this nurtured loved feeling that they have and not so much maybe sort of a lonely little bit more traumatizing situation that is one of the biggest changes that we definitely have noticed."

For more information on changes to HSN's visitor policy, click here.