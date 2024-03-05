Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase

A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.

It started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning when officers were called to an Elm Street business after the crash.

"Information provided was that a vehicle had struck the front of the building and the driver had attempted to hit an employee with the vehicle before fleeing the scene," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release March 5.

"The employee was not injured."

When police found the suspect's vehicle on Santala Road in Walden, the driver started doing 'donuts' in a field causing substantial property damage.

He then drove into the bush to get away.

When additional officers arrived, he started to rev the engine of the vehicle he was driving and then attempted to run over an officer who was on foot.

He then drove down Santala Road and MR55 in an erratic manner.

"Out of a concern for public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle, however, the vehicle was last seen driving in and out of oncoming traffic traveling westbound on MR55," police said.

"The vehicle was then seen turning onto Reserve Road."

Officers secured the area while members of the emergency response unit searched each road inside the perimeter.

"Officers located the vehicle and were able to make a high-risk vehicle stop blocking the vehicle," police said.

"The driver of the vehicle began resisting officers; however, officers were able to take the driver into custody."

He is facing 18 charges including:

Dangerous driving

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Failing to stop for and flight from police

Resisting a peace officer

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Two counts of mischief over $5,000

Two counts of Driving while prohibited

Three counts of driving while suspended

Two counts of breach of probation

"He will be held in custody and will appear in Bail Court to answer to the charges," police said.

"We would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police and the Anishinabek Police Services for the assistance with this matter."