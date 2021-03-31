Sudbury driver charged with driving 135 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

Greater Sudbury Police say a driver was caught travelling 135 km/h on the Garson Coniston Road on Wednesday morning.

The person is now charged with stunt driving, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and had their driver's licence suspended for seven days.

Police said the charge involves a mandatory court appearance and upon conviction, fines ranging from $2,000-$10,000, six demerit points, and a licence suspension of up to two years.