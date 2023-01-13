iHeartRadio

Sudbury driver charged with red light violation after two-vehicle crash


A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17. (Supplied)

A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17.

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police said the driver has been charged with a red light violation.

“The OPP reminds motorist that a red light means to make a complete stop at the stop line on the pavement or at (a) crosswalk, marked or not,” police said in a tweet.

