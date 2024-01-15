Sudbury driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17

A Sudbury driver was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 17, police say.

“(On) Jan. 10, Nipissing West OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) stopped a vehicle traveling 156km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 17 (in) Sudbury,” provincial police said on social media.

Earlier this year, OPP officials in northern Ontario said following a pause during the pandemic stunt driving in the region is again on the rise.

As a result of the traffic stop a 42-year-old driver from Sudbury has been charged with speeding and stunt driving – their driver’s licence was also suspended for 30 days and the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“Drive safe and slow down,” said police.

These charges come on the heels of a Canadian Automobile Association survey showing almost 9 in 10 people are deeply concerned about speeders close to home.

