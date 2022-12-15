Sudbury drivers caught on camera not stopping for school buses

Since September in Sudbury, cameras on school buses have recorded 130 drivers not stopping for the buses when their red lights are flashing and the stop arm extended.

The head of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said many buses are equipped with stop arm cameras.

"We have seven buses that are equipped with this new technology and unfortunately people are not stopping for our buses," said Renee Boucher, executive director of the consortium.

"They see the amber lights, they see the red lights but they are just not stopping, which is causing great concern for all of us at the consortium school bus operators and, of course, parents."

Yves Gauvin has been driving a school bus for nine years and said since September, the stop arm camera on his bus has caught six drivers not stopping.

"The camera gets activated automatically as soon as the stop arm comes out,” Gauvin said.

“But if there is a car that goes through my stop arm, there is a little red button that I can press. And what I do is contact dispatch and give them the location and time."

The video is captured on the stop arm camera and forwarded to police.

Boucher said the amber lights are designed to give drivers more notice the bus is approaching a stop.

"Amber lights are new in Ontario so since July this is new technology on school buses,” she said.

“We are the last province to move to these new amber lights and they have been tested and they are actually very good to just let the motorists who are approaching the school bus know that the bus is approaching a stop.”

The consortium is reminding drivers they still need to stop for a school bus even on four-lane roads with the exception of a median separating the lanes.