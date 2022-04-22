iHeartRadio

Sudbury drop-in centre receives operational funding for another year

Pictured are Lisa Long, the executive director of the Samaritan Centre and Randal Sutherland who was homeless this winter but the drop in centre helped him connect to housing. The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year. (Alana Everson/CTV News)

The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year.

The centre provides a place of connection for marginalized and vulnerable people to use computers, phones and meet with social service navigators.

The centre received $40,000 from the United Way and $35,000 from the city to operate until next March. 

