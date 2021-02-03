Sudbury police say millions of lethal doses of fentanyl were taken off the street and two people were arrested after a drug bust at a home in the city's West End.

Detectives from the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad helped the Sudbury Drug Enforcement Unit raid a home on Ontario Street on Jan. 27, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Officers allegedly found more than 6,700 grams of fentanyl and 418 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $2,750,000 during the search.

As a result, a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been charged with drug trafficking and remain in custody following a bail hearing Tuesday.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

"We would like to thank the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad for its assistance with this investigation ensuring that more than 2,680,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl did not reach our community," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.