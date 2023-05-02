Sudbury election committee dealing with campaign donation violations, request for audit

There were apparently some rules broken when it came to campaign donations in Greater Sudbury during last October’s municipal election.

The next meeting of the city’s election compliance committee May 25 will review two reports of apparent violations.

In the first case, developer Angelo Butera donated to several campaigns, but exceeded the total contribution limit by $2,100, the report said.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, donors are limited to giving a total of $5,000, with a limit of $1,200 for any individual candidate.

Butera, whose company owns the former hospital building on Paris Street, donated a total of $7,100 to different mayoral and city council candidates, the report said, $2,100 over the limit.

“The compliance audit committee must decide whether to commence legal proceedings against the contributor within 30 days of receiving a report,” the staff report said.

“The committee, in making its decision, shall provide brief written reasons which will be given to the contributor and the clerk.”

In the second case, a contributor – Sudbury businessman Felix Lopes -- exceeded the $1,200 limit when he made three donations to mayoral candidate Miranda Rocca-Circelli that totalled $1,254.32, $54.32 higher than the donation limit.

The committee will review the report and decide what the next step will be.

The May 25 meeting will also deal with another request for an audit of the campaign finances of Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc. The committee already ordered a review of Leduc’s expenses related to gifts given out at an event that wasn’t declared in his campaign filings.

The new request comes from Christopher Duncanson-Hales, a former professor at Laurentian University who ran against Leduc for the Ward 11 seat.

