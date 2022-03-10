Sudbury elementary students learning marathon on Ukraine

Sudbury students at Algonquin Road Public School took part in a daylong learning marathon about Ukraine on Thursday.

It all started when the students expressed empathy about what is happening there and wanted to help.

"We have been working on empathy for the past couple of years," said Trevor Dewit, the principal of the elementary school located in Sudbury's South End area. "And because our students are empathetic, what’s happened is they have heard and learned about different things in Ukraine and brought that into the classroom. The teachers have been supporting them with their understanding of those issues age appropriately."

It was teachers at the school that struck a committee from the students wanting to help and the marathon was developed as a fundraiser.

"To see that they can relate to these children. The geography and the lifestyle and the culture of Ukraine (are) actually quite similar to us," said Lindsay Kolari, a Grade 5 teacher at the school. "And so creating that sense of commonality between the two of them, to help really deepen that sense of empathy of what’s going on there."

Students in older grades made art with heartfelt messages.

"For the older students, it’s important that they know what is going on and if it’s good or bad because they are old enough to have their own opinion," said Grace Bourget, the student council president.

The older students also read articles learning more about the horrors and hardships in Ukraine right now.

"Makes me pretty sad, but like I need to know this. Other people need to know this because it’s happening in our world," said Grade 5 student Cameron Sikora.

The school principal said students wanted to help in any way they could.

"Through social media, the news, their peers, these conversations are happening. So to help them understand what’s going on, you know, is so important. It is a real struggle for many students. It is challenging to their hearts," said Dewit.

Students gathered pledges and the money will be given to the Red Cross for efforts to help Ukrainian people.

The Trudeau government is matching all Red Cross donations up until March 18.