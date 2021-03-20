Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury have responded to multiple incidents of trucks falling through the ice.

According to police and fire officials, a snowmobile fell through Long Lake Saturday afternoon. The driver was assessed and transported to hospital as a precautionary measure, fire officials tell CTV News.

Two separate incidents also took place in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda Saturday evening.

Crews first responded to a vehicle submerged near the White Water Lake Park and Boat Launch.

Crews also were on scene just off Brabant Street in Azilda, where a pickup truck fell through the ice.

Fire officials tell CTV News that those involved were assessed by EMS on scene as a precaution but did not require to be taken to hospital.

With temperatures warming up, fire officials say it's crucial to stay off the ice, saying that while the thickness of the ice may be there, the strength to support a vehicle is not.