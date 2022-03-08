Sudbury encampment poses electrical safety concerns

There are two tents set up by a cement wall bedside a high voltage area in downtown Sudbury and the city confirms an electrical box has been tampered with.

"We became aware that folks encamped in that location were accessing a power source there and had tampered with the electrical cabinet," said Stefany Mussen, the manager of corporate security and bylaw with the City of Greater Sudbury. "And so we connected with the electrical provider to isolate that source out of safety concerns for the folks that were accessing the power."

Video captured by CTV News also showed multiple extension cords in the snow in and around the tents.

"Due to the damage done to the box, we just have concerns that there may be risk of fire or safety for their health or even death if there was some kind of electric, electricity emergency," said Mussen.

Gary Robicheau has been a business owner for 40 years and has concerns about the impacts of encampments on the downtown core, like garbage and other pleasantries.

"Food that is uneaten, needles, garbage bags, clothing, a lot of clothing, and a lot of waste, like waste from the human," said Robicheau.

He said he has compassion for the vulnerable but has deep concerns about the safety of everyone downtown.

"Snow and extension cords don’t mix too well. So it’s concerning for the people that live and work around here," said Robicheau.

The city confirmed at this point, there is no police investigation into the tampering of the electrical box but said police will be made aware of the damages through their involvement in the encampment response committee.