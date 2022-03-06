Sudbury ends 'significant weather event'

It was wet, it was ice-filled and it was messy.

City crews in Greater Sudbury had quite the mess to clean up on Sunday morning after freezing rain fell across the region.

The rain combined with the melting snow led to pockets of flooding on some streets, crews had to clear sewer grates in hopes of helping get the water off city streets.

Cars also had to be freed from sheets of ice that had fallen overnight.

City officials were quick to declare a significant weather event citing they had become aware of water ponding in certain areas.

Visibility was fair to poor in some parts of Greater Sudbury leading them to urge motorists to take caution if they had to be on the road.

That warning was also for pedestrians as the notice said it may take some time to get city-maintained sidewalks clear from all the excess water.

Hydro crews were called to the Wembley area after a tree had knocked down a power line to roughly 450 customers in the neighbourhood..

Sudbury Hydro says they were able to restore service to everyone in roughly two hours time.

The warmer weather also led the city to close the Ramsey Lake skating path and Queen's Athletic field skating oval until further notice. They add they will continue to monitor the ice conditions.

The significant weather event was declared over Monday morning, but caution warnings remain in place.