Sudbury event supports Iranians protesting woman's death at the hands of the morality police

A protest planned Saturday in Sudbury is related to the situation in Iran, where a young woman died in custody after being arrested by that country's morality police.

She was accused of not wearing her hijab properly and the government says she died suddenly because of a health condition.

But her family rejects that claim and said she was beaten to death. Protests have spread across Iran.

Iranian students at Laurentian University are now trying to make it known to others what exactly is happening to innocent people in the country.

They are keeping their names and faces private because of concerns for their families still living in Iran.

One man who moved to Sudbury in 2020 to study at Laurentian said he is concerned for his family's safety, especially after his brother was injured while protesting.

“He was on the sidewalk when the police motorcycle passed him and they shot him (with) plastic bullets to his abs,” the man said.

He said it pains him to know how many women and girls are being treated poorly every minute of the day.

“They are killing girls and women every day," he said.

"No man is allowed to even touch the hand or any part of a woman -- it’s not allowed. But the police there are catching the girls -- even the small girls, the 15-year-old girls, they are forcing them into their vans. It’s completely against Islam.”

A Laurentian professor who is originally from Iran is supporting the initiative. He is also concerned for family, friends and everyone who is currently living there.

“There are some people who are detained and you don’t know what will happen to them in the next few weeks after maybe the protest is done," said Prof. Kamran Eshghi

"They have killed so many people and you are worried about all of them. Right now, they don’t have access to internet … and other social media platforms. All of them are shut down.”

A protest will be taking place at Bell Park in Sudbury at 1:30 p.m. Organizers said everyone is welcome to join and show their support.