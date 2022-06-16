Sudbury expo to talk about living, aging and dying

College Boreal hosted a Living, Aging and Dying conference and exposition in Sudbury on Thursday for people of all ages.

There were speakers and displays featuring services people may need as they age. It was also an opportunity to talk about the uncomfortable subject of dying.

Author Codi Shewan, of Toronto, was the keynote speaker. He wrote the book 'Everyday Legacy Lessons For Living with Purpose Right Now.'

"Most times, we think legacy as something that we leave or something that is here after we are gone. And I really think of legacy as different," Shewan said.

"After several decades as a funeral director really helped me see legacy as something we can live every single day, really understand the impact that we make in this world right now while we are still here."

Anishinaabe artist and educator Will Morin was a guest speaker with a message about inclusivity.

"Canada has a shared history and the way that we do things are different and … if we embrace them and include them, we will be far more healthy as a community, as a society, when we have other than one cultural approach to doing basic functions from birth to death," said Will Morin.

"For many years, all we have been seeing is living and aging, but nothing about death and we want to get people to speak about death and make it comfortable, a comfortable conversation. So that's the meaning of this conference here today," said Camille Lemieux, the college's funeral director professor.

Organizers said they hope the unique expo helps demystify key questions about living, aging and dying.