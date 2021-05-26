Sudbury faced $20M budget deficit if not for spending cuts, money from province and feds

Greater Sudbury was facing a budget deficit as high as $20 million in 2020 because of COVID-19, the city's audit committee will hear May 31.

But thanks to spending reductions and money from the province and federal government, the city ran a $9.8 million surplus, said a budget analysis written for city councillors.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, and the magnitude of the crisis became clear, the city planned several steps to minimize the financial cost.

They included laying off casual and seasonal part-time employees, not hiring summer students, closing city pools and changing service levels in some areas.

"At the time these initiatives were introduced, there was no indication that financial support would be provided from senior levels of government," the report said.

Several areas were hit by the pandemic, including property taxes (down by $540,000), casino revenues ($1.6 million), parking metre and other parking fees ($1.2 million).

Some areas – such as city transit – were eligible for government subsidies. In total, Sudbury received $21.3 million in emergency funding for various programs. Combined with cost-saving measures, the city came away with a $9.8 million surplus.

That money will now go into a special fund that reduces property tax increases in years when they are too high, and a reserve fund for capital projects.

Read the full report here.