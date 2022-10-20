Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother

The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.

"Her family told us her favourite things in life were her family and playing Instant games – so much so, that her family paid tribute to her love of OLG Instants by playing the OLG 'winner/gagnant' jingle during a video at her funeral," the OLG said in a news release Thursday.

"When Anne found out she had won a spin of The Big Spin, she was so excited to come to the OLG Prize Centre and spin the wheel. She even had a special outfit chosen for the special event. Then, sadly the pandemic restricted her opportunity to attend the Prize Centre, and she passed away in her 93rd year before she could safely make the trip to Toronto."

Her three children and grandson headed to Toronto recently to collect the prize on her behalf – and spin the wheel to see what she had won.

"The family, each of them holding a photo of Anne in their hands, chose her grandson to spin the wheel on her behalf," the release said.

"With tears in their eyes, they quietly celebrated the memory of their loving mother and grandmother as the wheel landed on $300,000."

“This would have been one of the best days of her life,” her son, Steve, said in the news release.

“She would have been shaking with excitement.”

The $300,000 winnings will be deposited into Anne’s estate and dispersed according to Anne’s wishes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Donovan Variety on Kathleen Street in Sudbury.