Sudbury family’s Halloween displays bring joy

Halloween displays have been popping up across the north, but one on Josephine Street in Sudbury is particularly exceptional.

For Germaine Coutu and his family, decorating for his favourite holiday brings him joy.

“I started doing this a long time ago when my kids were little and it just kinda’ progressed,” Coutu said.

“They’re older now (but) I can’t stop -- they won’t let me. They really enjoy it”

Sociology professor Dr. Lynne Gouliquer said there are deeply rooted reasons why people enjoy Halloween. To start, Gouliquer said an advantage to keeping society healthy is to participate in cultural rituals.

“It’s been going on for so many centuries that it’s almost ingrained in our psyche,” she said.

“And we do come together and from that aspect it has benefits to society.”

By partaking in these activities, you can explore other identities, Gouliquer added.

“It offers us the ability to deviate from cultural norms rules or roles even,” she said.

As for the Coutu family, for them, it’s all about the reaction from the community.

“We always look forward to it,” said Marcel Maurice, Jermain’s brother-in-law.

“There’s always something new every year. They keep on adding to it.”

The Coutus said throughout the year, they have neighbours stop by and ask what they have in mind for the next display -- even as early as summer.

They said planning for the next display starts Nov. 1.