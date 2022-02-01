Sudbury farm animals helping reduce landfill waste

A new initiative is helping to reduce landfill waste and farmers in Sudbury are calling it a win-win situation.

"It’s an initiative that started by taking the waste or the produce that is no longer sellable to the public and allowing the farmers to either compost it or feed it to their animals," said Melissa Whitmell, a Sudbury hobby farmer and a Loop Resource member.

Loop Resource is a Canada-wide initiative and the idea behind it is simple. Instead of food that can’t be sold or donated ending up in the landfill, local grocery stores and local farmers can team up to help feed hungry animals.

"Don’t put food in the garbage," said Jaime White, Loop Resource's new projects director. "Feed people by selling the food we grow. Feed people by supporting the people in our community that can’t afford groceries right now and if the stuff you have can’t do one of those two things… send it back to the farms and we’ll turn it back into food. That is a farmer's superpower."

It first launched four and a half years ago in B.C. and White said it is a part of most provinces in Canada, except New Brunswick, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

"We as a farm, we're working on ways to grow what we do, and one of the barriers to that was the cost of feed. So when we found stores were unable to find good homes for the things they couldn’t sell or couldn’t donate to charity, it was kind of a no-brainer and we were actually surprised at the amount of legal insurance and contracting that was required," said White.

Adding, "But once we realized that that was what it would take, we set out to build a system to make it safe for the stores, to make it an easy, yes, and to make it possible for the farms to benefits without taking on extra risks or extra costs to the farms."

Right now, there are a handful of grocery stores in Ontario involved and White said the need for more is strong.

"We have been contacted by farms in Ontario since the first few months in the program in B.C. and we have kept them on our waiting list hoping that one day we would find stores near these farms to pair them with," said White.

"If you own a grocery store or you know a grocery store that would like to do something better for the environment, they need it to be safe so their lawyers approve, but they want to support local farms and they want to pay less than garbage… generally saving money and doing the right thing gets you to a yes, and if you have a store or know a store it’s simple access, go to the website, click get involved."

In Sudbury, the Real Canadian Superstore has been involved with Loop since November 2021. In a statement to CTV News, Loblaw Public Relations said, "With the help of LOOP, the Sudbury Superstore has eliminated its usual number of loads of food waste destined for landfill by nearly 50 per cent."

Adding that "The LOOP program is just one of a number of innovative initiatives we’ve employed to help cut operational food waste across our businesses by 86 per cent, five years ahead of our original target date."

Whitmell has been involved with the program since November and said it helps feed her horses and chickens.

"The feed cost is one of the number one," she said. "When I heard that we’re rerouting the produce from the landfill it was a no brainer. It was a win, win."

Adding, "We get a pick-up day and we get our truck and we go to the store that they tell us to go to and we just go to the loading dock and pick it up."

"We bring it home, we sort everything, take it out of the packaging, put it in our bins and then we have food for the week," she said.

Just down the road, Shayna Smith also takes advantage of the grocery store goodies, feeding a variety of animals from pigs, goats, and even emus.

"They have their typical grain and their hay and everything, but they’re also getting a lot of produce," she said. "Fruits, vegetables, dairy products and also breads and all that stuff and they actually really love it."

Since moving to the farm, Smith has been rescuing a whole mixture of animals and she said this program really helps.

"It’s extra food for them, it’s less costly for me and they actually really enjoy the extra treats all of the time," she said.

The end goal for Loop Resource is to not need to exist in Canada, White said, but as long as there is food going into the garbage, the group will be there to try and help.

"The reality is one grocery store supports thousands of families and they are really, really good at not throwing stuff out," he said. "The problem is our system doesn’t accommodate even that small amount of waste very elegantly. It ends up in the garbage and a garbage dump is bad for the environment and it's bad for our community. It’s better if we turn it back into food locally."