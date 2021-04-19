Sudbury fire crews at house fire on Lorne Street

Greater Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says crews are at the scene of a house fire on Lorne Street near Regent Monday afternoon.

Oshell said the emergency call came in at 1:45 p.m. about a fire on the backside of the home between Edna and Haig.

Three fire stations responded to the call and quickly got the blaze under control.

He is asking people to avoid the area and said that traffic disruptions should be expected.

A portion of Lorne St. is blocked off and Greater Sudbury Police Service is doing traffic control at the scene.

Oshell said there have been no injuries reported and the cause has yet to be determined.

Crews from @CGSFireServices on scene Lorne Street for a house fire. Area of Regent / Lorne, please avoid the area. Traffic disruptions are anticipated.