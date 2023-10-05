Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Greater Sudbury deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview the call came in just before 9 a.m. after explosions were heard in the bush off McNeill Boulevard.
Propane cylinders and a tent were found at the scene, but crews were unable to locate anyone.
The fire caused by the explosion was quickly extinguished in under 15 minutes.
Firefighters are doing a search of the area and no injuries have been reported.
Two nights ago, one person was killed and several people evacuated after an explosion in a Timmins hotel parking lot. Police are continuing to investigate the cause.
