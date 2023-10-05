Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush

Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Greater Sudbury deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview the call came in just before 9 a.m. after explosions were heard in the bush off McNeill Boulevard.

Propane cylinders and a tent were found at the scene, but crews were unable to locate anyone.

The fire caused by the explosion was quickly extinguished in under 15 minutes.

Firefighters are doing a search of the area and no injuries have been reported.

Two nights ago, one person was killed and several people evacuated after an explosion in a Timmins hotel parking lot. Police are continuing to investigate the cause.