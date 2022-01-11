Sudbury firefighters battle Voyageur Street blaze Tuesday

Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Voyageur Street in the New Sudbury section of the city.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted Tuesday the fire was contained to a single residence. Firefighters and paramedics are "working together to control (the) situation," he said.

"One person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

This story will be updated should more information come available.