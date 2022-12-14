No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Molly Frommer
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News one person was in the home at the time of the fire and that individual got out safely with no injuries. He said no foul play is suspected at this time but the cause is still under investigation. “One of the passersby stopped and banged on the door of the residence and alerted fire services to the incident,” Oshell said. “Our crews arrived here from New Sudbury, Minnow Lake and downtown … We were able to get the fire quickly under control and contained. There is significant smoke damage and fire damage into the roof area that we are currently managing at this time.” Oshell the damage is at least $150,000. This is a developing story and CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
