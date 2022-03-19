Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Alana Everson
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
Greater Sudbury Fire Services told CTV News it got the call around 1:20 p.m. about another fire at the homeless encampment.
The fire was reported by a passerby who said there was a propane tank inside the tent, officials said.
Fire officials said they talked to the woman who was living in the tent but said she was not inside at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
A pile of debris is all that remains.
