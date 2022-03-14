Sudbury firefighters called to house fire near Wahnapitae

Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says five crews of firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Red Deer Lake Road, off of Highway 537 near Wahnapitae, around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

Occupants of the single-family home were able to get out safely, Oshell said in a tweet just after 8 a.m.

"Fire spread quickly and a heating oil tank in the basement contributed to heavy fire conditions. Unfortunately, the home is a complete loss," Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview.

"I will have a crew doing overhaul work on scene for a few hours."

He said the estimated damage is approximately $350,000 and two people have been displaced as a result.

No word on the cause of the fire, but Oshell said it started in the basement.

The fire is not considered suspicious, he added.

With files from Molly Frommer, reporter for CTV News Sudbury.