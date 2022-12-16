Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents

A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.

But quick action by Greater Sudbury firefighters managed to save the family’s Christmas presents.

Crews responded at 4 a.m. Friday to smoke alarms going off at the Jack Pine Crescent home, deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News.

Four stations responded and discovered the fire inside. It was under control within two hours, Oshell said. The estimated damage is $50,000 to $75,000.

There were no injuries, he said, but the parents and three children are displaced.

While the family didn’t have insurance, Oshell said once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters formed a human chain to rescue Christmas presents and several other items.

The fire is not considered suspicious but the cause is unknown.

Working smoke alarms saved lives in this situation, Oshell added.

He said upon request by dialing 311, fire services will help residents check whether they have the right fire detection, carbon monoxide detector materials and working fire extinguishers.