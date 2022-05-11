Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May

Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.

“We’ve experienced 33 wildland, bush, burning complaint type fires," said Jesse Oshell, deputy fire chief in Greater Sudbury.

"That is three times higher than we would expect to see for this time of year, so certainly we’re seeing a significant number."

When combined with dry and warm weather, Oshell said it makes perfect conditions for fires to break out in the bush.

"That top layer of vegetation is very dry and so without that significant rainfall or consistent rainfall, that area is very susceptible to fires,” he said.

For its part, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines and Natural Resources said there are 15 active fires in the northeast region. Spokesperson Isabelle Chenard said April was quiet.

"But we have had quite a number of fires that started up over the last week or so,” said Chenard.

One fire of note is Sudbury 4 located Estaire, south of Sudbury and near Nepawassi Lake Road. Officials with the Estaire-Wanup Fire Department said the fire prompted the evacuation of much of the area last night, and flames got as close as 50 feet to homes.

“It’s measured at 212 hectares and we have five fire crews that are on scene along with one engine yesterday afternoon," said Chenard.

"Today we’ve seen aerial fire suppression in the area in the form of a belly tanker, as well as a CL415 and the Twin Otters.”

Because of the fire situation, officials in Sudbury have declared an open-air fire ban. That means that things like campfires and fireworks are prohibited.

“Residents can still enjoy things like a gas fire appliance such as one of those propane fire pits for example," Oshell said.

"You can still enjoy barbequing with charcoal, natural gas or propane -- those are still approved. But certainly, any other fires are within the burning ban at this time."

Chenard said other fires of note include Sudbury 7, near Ashigami Lake Road, and Timmins 1, which is more than 357 hectares and is located near Morin village.

She said the fire has caused traffic disruptions between Elk Lake and Highway 144.

