Sudbury firefighters pose for popular calendar that helps fight cancer

Under the shadow of the Big Nickel, the men and women from Sudbury’s fire services paraded their physiques Tuesday for the 2024 edition of the Sudbury firefighter calendar.

“This has been 20-plus years of the men and women of the greater Sudbury fire services donating their time for charity initiatives,” said fire captain and model Rob Hyndman.

“Having it coming back after a few year’s hiatus with the COVID pandemic, (it’s) a welcome change for everybody.”

“It’s a lot of dieting, a lot of workouts, and a lot of sacrifice,” added firefighter Trevor Almenar.

“It goes hand and hand with our job and makes us better firefighters at the end of the day.”

Money from calendar sales will go to the Northern Ontario Families with Children with Cancer organization.

“It’s just incredible,” said spokesperson Andrea Fortin.

“It’s going to be a huge help for the families in our care. They always go above and beyond to try and raise funds for us and it’s made a huge difference -- and I know this time will be the same.”

The goal this year is to raise $20,000, with any additional cash going to other charities.

“Any extra raised will go into our benevolent fund and we will distribute that to local charities throughout the year,” said Jesse Fram, a committee member for the Sudbury firefighter calendar.

The calendar’s official release date has not been announced yet, but the goal is Nov. 1.