Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
Officers were called to the scene just before 2:40 p.m. where a single vehicle hit a rock-cut off one of the city's major arteries.
"City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services were able to get both the driver, a 68-year-old man and the passenger, a 65-year-old woman out of the vehicle," Sudbury police said in a news release Friday morning.
"Both individuals were transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services. The 68-year-old man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and the 65-year-old woman sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. Both individuals remain in the hospital."
The street was closed down for almost five hours, backing up traffic as vehicles were rerouted.
An investigation into the collision is continuing and police are asking anyone who witnessed it to call them at 705-675-9171.
No word on the cause.
-
Charges laid in series of GTA jewellery store robberiesA 24-year-old man has been charged and four others are being sought in connection with a series of jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.