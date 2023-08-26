Sudbury firefighters training in Azilda this weekend

Firefighters say there is no cause for alarm in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda – even with the visible smoke in the area – firefighters are engaged in training operations at the Lionel E. Lalonde Centre.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News that fire services will training in Azilda this weekend.

"Fire services is training today and tomorrow on our fire training ground at the Lionel Lalonde Centre," said Oshell.

“Smoke is from the burning evolutions on vehicles fires.”

Many Sudbury residents had observed the smoke on Saturday and pulled over to find the source.

The centre remains opened to the public during the training.

The Lalonde Centre also recently hosted Sudbury’s first Camp Molly – a free four-day camp allowing young women to experience what it is like to be a firefighter.