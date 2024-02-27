Sudbury firefighters using rehab bus during fire calls

Greater Sudbury Fire Services had its rehabilitation bus on Larch Street during Monday night’s fire call at St. Andrew’s Place downtown.

The mobile space has already been used about a half dozen times since December. Deputy Fire Chief Jess Oshell said firefighters use the bus for respite while at fire calls.

“We’re going to be out there in hot conditions, we’re going to be out there in very cold conditions and everything in between,” Oshell said.

“We need a space for our firefighters where they can go and they can rehabilitate during a fire because we’re going to need them to be at the ready for long periods of time.”

The rehab unit is an out-of-service transit bus that’s been retrofitted with a portable incinerating toilet and sink, along with amenities like seating, a fridge, drinks, food and even clean clothes.

Firefighters can spend as little as five minutes inside or a couple of hours, depending on what they need.

Oshell said those who’ve used it appreciate the space.

“It is available 24/7, 365 thanks to our partnership with Sudbury Transit,” he said.

“We do have a protocol on its use -- operations, functions -- but really it falls down to the incident commander or the supervisor on the fire scene. If they need it they absolutely can call for it.”

A new unit could cost upwards of a half million dollars, but Oshell said by using an out-of-service transit vehicle, Sudbury’s rehab bus cost $75,000.

He added that money came from the Greater Sudbury Fire Services’ budget.