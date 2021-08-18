Sudbury firefighters work to contain multi-unit blaze in Chelmsford

Sudbury firefighters are at the scene of an multi-unit fire on John Street in Chelmsford with multiple crews on scene. No civilian injuries have been reported and paramedics are on-standby.



In a post on the Greater Sudbury Fire Services official Twitter page, officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attics of two unit within the structure.



More information will be released as it becomes available.

