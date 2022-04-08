Sudbury Five game in support of Sick Kids

In his four short years, Everett Cacciotti had a big impact on those around him.

He passed away last July just shy of his fourth birthday from a congenital heart condition he battled since birth.

“Everett left a trail of smiles in his wake and that kind of speaks to the legacy that he left," said his father, Kristofer Cacciotti.

"He was resilient, he was gritty, he lived life as a giant despite everything."

His mom, Lesley Cacciotti, said Toronto's famed Sick Kids hospital played a big part in his short life.

“He had six open heart surgeries before the age of four, so we spent a lot of time at Sick Kids, obviously, receiving incredible care and we want to continue to support them,” said Lesley.

Both Lesley and Kristofer said they are honoured to have Saturday's Sudbury Five game dedicated to their son, with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales going to the Sick Kids Foundation.

“I think part of this grief process has been setting specific events and times aside to talk about Everett and remember him and do special things for him,” said Lesley.

Kristofer is the voice of the Sudbury Five and said it will be extra special having more than 125 friends and family in the stands on Saturday.

“It also means a lot that the Sudbury Five -- who is an employer of mine -- really felt drawn to the fact to support me and Lesley and Zoey and our family that really speaks a lot to the organization,” said Kristofer.

The game will see the Five sporting Space Jam-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online following the game.

“The community gives us so much, being in the stands, cheering, it's great to give back to the community in any way we can," said Five player Evan Harris.

"Being able to give to a special cause like Sick Kids is an amazing feeling and gives definitely more significance and importance to what we stand for as an organization and as a team."

For more information and for tickets, click here.