Sudbury Five host open tryout

Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.With basketball season approaching, the Five is looking for the final few players to just its roster.

Logan Stutz, the team’s head coach and general manager, told CTV News that he has three roster spots available.

“We have good Canadian content today, a couple from Toronto, and even some locals from Sudbury that even want to try to crack the roster,” he said.

“So, I’m really happy to see that and hopefully we get a couple the invite to training camp and they can make it.”

Stutz said there are a variety of things he’ll be looking for during the tryouts.

“Guys that are going to help our team, guys that are going to help our community, guys that just want to get better and help the team get better. So, we’re really just looking for a good team fit today,” he said.

One of the individuals trying out was Jasonn Hannibal.

Hannibal is originally from Mississauga, Ont. and has been playing basketball overseas for ten years now.

“I’ve played everywhere. I’ve played in Iran, Mexico, Morocco, and Slovenia. Last season I was actually playing in Hong Kong and our season actually just ended not too long ago. I’d like to play at home for once since I have the chance,” he said.

“So, I heard Sudbury was having an open tryout so I was like ‘Why not?’ let me make the drive up and see how it goes.”

Haroun Mohamed was another participant trying out.

Mohamed is originally from Toronto, Ont. but was part of the varsity basketball team at Laurentian University for four years.

“I really thought this was a good opportunity to stay and play basketball in Canada. I played with Laurentian… so when I was in my second year is when the first year of the FIVE started so it was really nice to see that basketball is growing in Canada and I want to be a part of that culture,” he said.

“I think I fit in with this team.”

The training camp will be held right after Christmas and the team’s season is scheduled to kick-off early January.

For updates on the team, visit their Facebook page.