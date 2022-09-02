Sudbury Five ink head coach/GM to three-year contract

The Sudbury Five have signed head coach and GM Logan Stutz to a three-year contract.

Stutz coached the team for two seasons before departing Sudbury in July 2021 after being named director of player development with Boston College Men’s Basketball.

“I am delighted with the return of Logan to the Sudbury Five,” Bob Johnston, SWSE chief operating officer, said in a news release from the team.

“While Logan’s time with Boston College was a wonderful experience, Logan felt that a return to Sudbury was the most attractive for his career and his family. There is no denying that Logan had a special connection with the Sudbury fans and our community. In a very short time, he developed close friendships and special bonds in Sudbury, and ultimately these friendships were important factors in his decision to return."

Johnston said Stutz wants to out down roots in Sudbury and stick around for the long-term.

"With his leadership I have no doubt that the Sudbury Five will be contending for a NBLC championship this season,” Johnston said.

"When I first arrived in Sudbury, I promised the community a team they would fall in love with, and what I didn't realize is that the community had other plans,” Stutz said in the release.

“The community provided my family with fans and a city that we fell in love with. Leaving was an extremely tough decision for my family but coming back was an easy one. Sudbury is now home thanks to the community and the fans! Let’s go Five!"

Joining him behind the bench this season will be assistant coach Denis Gauthier, who will take on an increased role with the team this year following his recent retirement from LaSalle Secondary.

Gauthier has also been with the club since its inaugural season while also teaching full-time.

Information on season memberships for the upcoming season will be released next week so fans are encouraged to watch their email for more information once it becomes available.

